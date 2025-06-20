World
India has ‘clear intent’ to target Sikh movement in N America

Says Canadian intelligence report
India has a "clear intent" to target members of a Sikh separatist movement in North America, a Canadian intelligence report said Wednesday after leaders of the two nations agreed to turn the page on a bitter spat over an assassination.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who took office in March, welcomed his counterpart Narendra Modi to the Canadian Rockies as a guest at a summit of the Group of Seven major economies.

They agreed during talks on Tuesday to name new high commissioners in hopes of restoring normal operations for citizens and businesses.

A rift had emerged after Carney's predecessor Trudeau accused India of involvement in assassination of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil and expelled Indian ambassador, triggering a reciprocal response from India.

In a report published on Wednesday, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service said the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver signaled "a significant escalation in India's repression efforts against the Khalistan movement and a clear intent to target individuals in North America."

