India govt summons Sri Lanka envoy

India summoned the Sri Lankan envoy yesterday to protest following a collision between one of its fishing boats and a Sri Lankan naval vessel that killed a fisherman, with a second missing, authorities said.

The collision took place 5 nautical miles north of Katchatheevu, an island at the focus of contention between the neighbours, although India ceded it to Sri Lanka 50 years ago. Indian fishermen are barred from the waters around the island.

"The government of India has always emphasised the need to deal with issues pertaining to fishermen in a humane and humanitarian manner," India's foreign ministry said.

Sri Lanka did not want an escalation of the issue and looking to work with India for a solution, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry told Reuters. "We understand this is about livelihoods and lives," he added.