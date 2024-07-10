World
AFP, Guwahati
Wed Jul 10, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 12:10 AM

India floods swamp nat’l park

Six rhinos killed
Devastating floods in India's northeast that have killed scores of people also swamped a national park drowning six threatened rhinos and other wildlife, government officials said yesterday.

Floods have begun to ease, Assam state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a statement, noting the "water level of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries is below the danger level in most places".

More than 1.8 million people have been affected across 3,000 villages, as well as 72 killed since mid-May, according to state disaster officials.

