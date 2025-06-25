World
India defence minister heads to China summit

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will travel to China this week for talks with his regional counterparts, New Delhi said yesterday.

Ties between the world's two most populous nations have improved in recent months, after hitting a low in 2020 over a deadly clash between their troops on the Himalayan border.

Singh will join fellow defence ministers in the eastern city of Qingdao for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit starting today.

He will "outline India's vision towards achieving greater international peace & security, call for joint & consistent efforts to eliminate terrorism & extremism in the region", a ministry statement said.

