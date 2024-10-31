India, China complete troop pull-back

World
Reuters, New Delhi
Thu Oct 31, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 12:00 AM

India and China have completed pulling back their troops from two face-off points on their disputed Himalayan frontier as planned, an Indian defence official said yesterday.

The nuclear-armed neighbours reached a deal last week on patrolling the frontier in the Indian territory of Ladakh to end a four-year military stand-off, paving the way for improved bilateral political and business ties.

The disengagement that began last week has been completed and verification of the process is in progress, the Indian official told Reuters.

Soldiers will exchange sweets in a goodwill gesture on Thursday and will begin their patrols of the frontier soon after commanders on the ground finalise the modalities, he added.

