Imran ‘ready to apologise’ if PTI role in riots proved

Former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Wednesday offered to apologise for the May 9 riots, provided the involvement of PTI supporters in the violent protests was proved.

His remarks came during a media talk at the Adiala Jail following the proceedings of the £190 million corruption reference against him and Bushra Bibi.

Khan said if CCTV footage identified that the PTI workers had trespassed and attacked government installations, he would not only apologise, but also expel those from the party, and ensure their prosecution before a court of law.

The ex-PM, however, pointed out that he too was manhandled on May 9, as Rangers had dragged him from premises of Islamabad High Court despite the fact that he was "the most popular leader in Pakistan".