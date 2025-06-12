Improving ties with US will take time

Says Russia; Ukraine brings home bodies of 1,212 soldiers

Talks between Russia and the United States aimed at improving ties and removing "irritants" in their relationship are not expected to yield quick results, the Kremlin said yesterday.

"Well, let's say that there are a lot of blockages in bilateral relations. Of course, one can hardly hope for any quick results, but this is precisely the kind of complex step-by-step work that has begun and will continue," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, denying that dialogue had stalled.

Since Trump returned to White House in January, two countries have launched a series of contacts aimed at improving relations which Kremlin had described as "below zero" under the previous administration of Biden. Russia's new ambassador to Washington said earlier yesterday that US-Russia bilateral talks would soon move to Moscow from Istanbul.

Meanwhile, Ukraine brought home bodies of 1,212 servicemen killed in war with Russia, Ukrainian official body responsible for exchanging prisoners of war said yesterday.