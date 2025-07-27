Immigration ‘killing’ Europe

Says Trump, calls on nations to ‘stop horrible invasion’

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that Europe needs to "get its act together" in terms of immigration, claiming the continent would not exist "anymore" if this "invasion" goes unchecked.

Talking to reporters after landing at Scotland's Prestwick airport in Ayrshire, Trump said that he had a couple of things to say to the leaders and people of Europe, the most pressing issue being immigration.

He is in Scotland for a weekend trip, where he was set to meet UK PM Keir Starmer yesterday.

During his five-day visit, Trump will play golf at two golf resorts he owns — one in the small village of Turnberry in South Ayrshire on Scotland's southwest coast and the other in Menie in Aberdeenshire, reports DW online.

"There are a couple of things I could say, but on immigration, you've got to get your act together. You won't have Europe anymore," he said.

Immigration, he claimed, was an "invasion" that was "killing Europe."

Trump went on to claim that nobody entered the United States last month. The US president once again derided his predecessor, Joe Biden, for "allowing" people into the country.

Meanwhile, anti-Trump demonstrators gathered during a rally organised by the campaign group Stop Trump Coalition, protesting the visit of Trump, in Edinburgh.

While Immigration is one of Trump's biggest campaign promises, it is also a major issue in Europe. In May, UK PM Keir Starmer said the country risked becoming "an island of strangers".

Earlier this month, Starmer and Emmanuel Macron announced a reciprocal migrant returns deal that the UK Prime Minister and French President hope will reduce the number of small boat crossings in the English Channel.