IMF ignores Imran Khan’s demand

Says ready to work with new Pak govt

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) yesterday said that it is looking forward to engaging with the new Pakistan government on policies to ensure "macroeconomic stability and prosperity for all of Pakistan's citizens".

The development comes a day after PTI Senator Ali Zafar told reporters that a letter would be sent from incarcerated party founder Imran Khan to the international lender urging it to call for an independent audit of the February 8 general elections before it continues talks with Islamabad.

Zafar said the IMF, the European Union and other organisations had a charter that stated that good governance was needed for working in the country or giving a loan.

During a press briefing held early yesterday, Julie Kozack, the head of the Communications Department at the IMF, was asked whether the IMF would entertain any letter by Imran calling for investigations into election irregularities.

In her response, Kozack said: "On January 11, the IMF Executive Board approved the first review of the Stand-By Arrangement, with Pakistan that brought total disbursements under the Stand-By Arrangement to $1.9 billion. The Stand-By Arrangement is supporting the authority's efforts to stabilise the economy and to, of course, with a strong focus on protecting the most vulnerable."