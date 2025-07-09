World
AFP, The Hague
Wed Jul 9, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 12:34 AM

Most Viewed

World
PERSECUTION OF WOMEN
World

ICC seeks arrest of senior Taliban leaders

Wed Jul 9, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 12:34 AM
AFP, The Hague
Wed Jul 9, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 12:34 AM

The International Criminal Court (ICC) yesterday issued arrest warrants for senior Taliban leaders in Afghanistan over the persecution of women, a crime against humanity.

ICC judges said in a statement there were "reasonable grounds" to suspect Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada and chief justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani "have committed... the crime against humanity of persecution... on gender grounds."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"While the Taliban have imposed certain rules and prohibitions on the population as a whole, they have specifically targeted girls and women by reason of their gender, depriving them of fundamental rights and freedoms," the court said.

The court said the alleged crimes had been committed between 15 August 2021 when the Taliban seized power and continued until at least January 20, 2025.

The Taliban had "severely deprived" girls and women of the rights to education, privacy and family life and the freedoms of movement, expression, thought, conscience and religion, ICC judges said.

"In addition, other persons were targeted because certain expressions of sexuality and/or gender identity were regarded as inconsistent with the Taliban's policy on gender," the judge added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

মিটফোর্ডের সামনের ঘটনায় কেন হত্যাকারীকে ধরা হচ্ছে না, প্রশ্ন তারেক রহমানের

রাজধানীর পুরান ঢাকার ঘটনায় হত্যাকারীকে কেন গ্রেপ্তার করা হচ্ছে না—প্রশ্ন রেখেছেন বিএনপির ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান তারেক রহমান।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে বিএনপি মহাসচিবের ভাইয়ের ওপর হামলা, গাড়ি ভাঙচুর

১ ঘণ্টা আগে