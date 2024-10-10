World
World

Hurricane Milton upgrades to Category 5 storm

Heads to Florida’s Gulf Coast
Reuters, Tampa
Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:00 AM

Hurricane Milton tore towards Florida's Gulf Coast yesterday, leaving residents with one final day to evacuate or hunker down before the "catastrophic" Category 5 storm is predicted to hit, triggering a life-threatening storm surge.

With more than 1 million people in coastal areas under evacuation orders, those fleeing for higher ground clogged highways on Tuesday and gas stations ran out of fuel, in a region still recovering from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene less than two weeks ago.

The storm was on a collision course for the Tampa Bay metropolitan area, home to more than 3 million people, though forecasters said the path could vary before the storm makes landfall late Wednesday night.

The US National Hurricane Center described Milton as a "catastrophic" and "dangerous" major hurricane, packing maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (260 kph), putting it at the highest level on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale.

