Hurricane Milton roars towards storm-battered Florida

Evacuations ordered for a million people

The Category 4 Hurricane Milton was expected to grow larger yesterday as it threatened Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on its way to Florida, where more than a million people were ordered to evacuate from its path.

The densely populated west coast of Florida, still reeling from the devastating Hurricane Helene less than two weeks ago, braced for landfall today.

The US National Hurricane Center projected the storm was likely to hit near the Tampa Bay metropolitan area, where some evacuees rushed to dispose of mounds of debris left behind by Helene on their way out of town.