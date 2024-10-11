Hurricane Milton batters Florida

Four killed; 3m without power

Marie Cook reacts to the damage to her home in the Binks Estates community after a tornado formed by Hurricane Milton touched down, striking homes in The Preserve and Binks Estate, among others, in its path in Wellington, Florida, US yesterday. Photo: REUTERS

Hurricane Milton marched across Florida yesterday, whipping up tornadoes, destroying homes and knocking out power to millions before blowing out into the Atlantic.

However, the Tampa Bay area appeared to have escaped without the catastrophic flooding that had been feared.

At least four deaths were reported in St Lucie County on Florida's Atlantic Coast when an unconfirmed tornado flattened a retirement community, local media reported, citing county officials.

More than 3 million homes and businesses in Florida were without power yesterday morning, according to PowerOutage.us. At least some of them had been waiting for days for power to be restored after Hurricane Helene hit the area two weeks ago.