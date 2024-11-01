Hunger deaths ‘likely’ in Gaza, Mali Sudan, Haiti

Warn UN agencies

UN food agencies yesterday warned of deadly hunger levels in 16 "hunger hotspots" in coming months, with Palestinian territories, Sudan and South Sudan, Mali and Haiti of most concern.

Conflict is driving most of the acute food insecurity in all those areas analysed by Food and Agriculture Organization and World Food Programme.

Extreme weather was a major factor in other regions, while economic inequality and high debt in many developing countries are hurting governments' capacity to react, according to the joint report covering forecasts for November 2024 to May 2025. Humanitarian action was urgently needed to prevent death in Palestinian territories, Sudan, , Haiti, Mali, said the report.