Huge quake off Russia sparks Pacific tsunamis

Warnings issued, later downgraded in Japan, Hawaii, Russia

Klyuchevskoy volcano on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula began erupting

Massive earthquake struck on 'megathrust fault': scientists

Waves up to 1.7 metres high impacted Hawaii

3 tsunami waves recorded in Japan, largest of 1.3 metres

A very powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake off Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka coast yesterday triggered tsunami warnings as far away as French Polynesia and Chile, and was followed by an eruption of the most active volcano on the peninsula.

The shallow quake damaged buildings and injured several people in the remote Russian region, while much of Japan's eastern seaboard - devastated by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in 2011 - was ordered to evacuate, as were parts of Hawaii.

By the evening, Japan, Hawaii and Russia had downgraded most of their tsunami warnings. But authorities in French Polynesia warned residents of several of the remote Marquesas Islands to move to higher ground and expect waves as high as 2.5 metres (8 feet).

Russian scientists said the quake in Kamchatka was the most powerful to hit the region since 1952.

"It felt like the walls could collapse any moment. The shaking lasted continuously for at least three minutes," said Yaroslav, 25, in the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there had been no casualties in Russia from the quake, crediting solid building construction and the smooth working of alert systems.

In Severo-Kurilsk in the northern Kuril Islands, south of Kamchatka, tsunami waves exceeded 3 metres, with the largest up to 5 metres, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

The Klyuchevskoy volcano on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula began erupting later, a geological monitoring service said.

"A descent of burning hot lava is observed on the western slope. Powerful glow above the volcano, explosions," the Russian Academy of Sciences' United Geophysical Service said in a statement posted on Telegram.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake was shallow at a depth of 19.3 km (12 miles), and centred 119 km (74 miles) east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of 165,000.

The quake occurred on what is known as a "megathrust fault" where the denser Pacific Plate is sliding underneath the lighter North American Plate, according to scientists.

Hawaii recorded waves of up to 1.7 metres while in Japan the largest recorded came to 1.3 metres, officials said. Flights out of Honolulu airport resumed in the evening, the transportation department said.

Waves of nearly half a metre were observed as far away as California, with smaller ones reaching Canada's province of British Columbia.

In French Polynesia, waves started to hit some islands in the early morning hours of yesterday.