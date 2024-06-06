How Modi’s party lost its majority

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remain in office but with a substantially reduced mandate, confounding expectations of a resounding victory forecast by analysts and exit polls. AFP takes a look at the reasons why Modi and his party failed to achieve a third successive landslide win:

DIVISIVE CAMPAIGN

Critics and rights groups accused Modi of ramping up rhetoric against Muslims to unprecedented levels during his campaign in a bid to mobilise the Hindu majority.

At his rallies, he referred to Muslims as "infiltrators", and claimed the main opposition Congress party would redistribute the nation's wealth to Muslims if it won.

But the strategy failed to galvanise Hindu voters behind the BJP, while also solidifying minority communities' support for the opposition.

BIGGEST STATE FLIPS

For the first time in 15 years, Modi's party failed to win the most seats in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state and a bellwether for national elections.

Uttar Pradesh is the heartland of India's majority faith, with widespread support for Modi's Hindu-nationalist agenda.

But an alliance of opposition parties who had competed against each other in past polls saw BJP candidates face stronger rivals, who ultimately won more than half of the state's seats.