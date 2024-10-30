Houthis target 3 ships in Red Sea, Arabian Sea

Yemen's Houthis said on Monday that they targeted three ships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, attacks they called part of their efforts to enforce a naval blockade on Israel.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a televised address the vessels were targeted for attempting to approach ports bound for Israel.

According to the latest data from LSEG, all three targeted vessels were Liberia-registered. One of the vessels, identified by the Houthis as Motaro, was last seen off Yemen's western coast in the Red Sea, en route from Egypt's Suez Canal to Shanghai.

Another vessel, the SC Montreal, was reportedly targeted in Arabian Sea while travelling from Port Victoria to Salalah, Oman.