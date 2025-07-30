Houthis hold 10 crew from Greek-operated cargo ship

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Monday they had rescued 10 seafarers from the Greek-operated cargo ship Eternity C, which they attacked and sank in the Red Sea earlier this month.

The Liberia-flagged Eternity C was the second ship to sink off Yemen this month after repeated attacks by Houthi militants with sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades. Another Greek-operated vessel, the Magic Seas, had gone down days earlier.

The Philippine government confirmed yesterday nine of the rescued seafarers were Filipinos. Migrant workers minister Hans Cacdac said the sailors were in "good physical condition".