World
Reuters, Cair
Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:19 AM

Most Viewed

World
World

Houthis hold 10 crew from Greek-operated cargo ship

Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:19 AM
Reuters, Cair
Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:19 AM

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Monday they had rescued 10 seafarers from the Greek-operated cargo ship Eternity C, which they attacked and sank in the Red Sea earlier this month.

The Liberia-flagged Eternity C was the second ship to sink off Yemen this month after repeated attacks by Houthi militants with sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades. Another Greek-operated vessel, the Magic Seas, had gone down days earlier.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Philippine government confirmed yesterday nine of the rescued seafarers were Filipinos.  Migrant workers minister Hans Cacdac said the sailors were in "good physical condition".

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

রাজনৈতিক সংশ্লিষ্টতার অভিযোগে সেনা কর্মকর্তার বিরুদ্ধে তদন্ত আদালত গঠন: আইএসপিআর

বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে বলা হয়, সম্প্রতি একটি আইনশৃঙ্খলা রক্ষাকারী বাহিনীর মাধ্যমে বাংলাদেশ সেনাবাহিনীর এক কর্মকর্তার বিরুদ্ধে রাজনৈতিক সংশ্লিষ্টতা সংক্রান্ত অভিযোগ পাওয়া যায়। অভিযোগটি পাওয়ার সাথে সাথে...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

রূপপুর প্রকল্পের প্রথম ইউনিটে পারমাণবিক জ্বালানি লোড নভেম্বরে 

এইমাত্র