Houthis attack three ships

Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis said they had launched attacks on three ships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea - though shipping giant Maersk MAERSKb.CO dismissed the militants' report that the targets included one of its vessels.

The movement used missiles and drones against two ships - Roza and Vantage Dream - in the Red Sea, military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised address on Wednesday, adding that this group also used drones against the US vessel Maersk Seletar in the Arabian Sea, without giving further details.