Houthi rebels fire missiles at Israeli, British ships

Houthi forces in Yemen said yesterday they had launched rockets and drones targeting a British ship and two Israeli vessels that were heading to Israeli ports, and also at a number of US frigates in the Red Sea.

The operations took place during the last 72 hours, Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree said.

Earlier, British security firm Ambrey said it had received information indicating that a vessel was attacked yesterday in the Gulf of Aden.

"Vessels in the vicinity were advised to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity," the firm said. It did not say who was responsible for the attack or give further details.

Separately, a missile landed near a vessel in the Gulf of Aden yesterday but there was no damage to the ship or injuries to crew in the incident, 59 nautical miles southwest of Aden.