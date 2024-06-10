Houthi rebels attack three ships

Yemen's Houthi rebels said yesterday they targeted three ships off the country's coast with missiles and drones after maritime security firms said two vessels had caught fire after being hit by projectiles.

The strikes are the latest in a flurry of attacks by the Iran-backed rebels who have been harassing ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November in a campaign they say is in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Gaza offensive.

In a statement on social media platform X, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the rebels attacked "two ships belonging to companies that violated" directives by the group not to enter Israeli ports.

He identified the vessels as the Liberia-flagged MSC Tavvishi and the Norderney, which sails under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda.