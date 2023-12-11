Hong Kong holds first ‘patriots only’ local elections

Polls opened in Hong Kong's first "patriots only" district council election yesterday, with officials dismissing concerns of potentially low turnout in a race that has shut out all opposition candidates after a national security crackdown. The previous election was held at the peak of the huge, democracy protests in 2019, and recorded a historic-high 71 percent turnout -- delivering a landslide victory for the pro-democracy camp. As part of widespread clampdown on political opposition -- aided by a security law imposed in 2020 by Beijing -- city authorities overhauled councils' composition earlier this year.