UP holding the key to PM Modi’s re-election

All eyes are on the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (UP), as India votes to elect a new government. Spread over an area roughly the size of Britain, the state packs in nearly four times as many people.

With an estimated 257 million people, it is India's most populous state and would be the fifth largest in the world if it was an independent country after India, China, United States and Indonesia and ahead of Pakistan or Brazil.

The state is among just three in India which are voting in all seven phases in the elections which are spread over 44 days. The last phase of voting ends on 1 June and results will be announced on 4 June, reports BBC.

So, it's no surprise that UP - which elects 80 MPs in the 543-member lower house of parliament - is considered key to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election bid as he seeks to return for a third consecutive term.

"It's commonly said that 'the way to Delhi is through UP' and a party that does well in the state generally goes on to rule India," says Sharat Pradhan, senior journalist in the state capital, Lucknow.

"Eight of India's former prime ministers," he adds, "have represented the state and in 2014, when Modi - originally from the western state of Gujarat – made his debut as an MP, he too chose UP." Modi held his seat in the ancient city of Varanasi in 2019 and aims to do so again this year.