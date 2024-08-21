HK press freedom sinks to record low

Says journo survey

Hong Kong journalists rated the city's press freedom lower than ever in an annual survey released yesterday, citing fears of sweeping national security laws.

Published every year since 2013 by the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA) and the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute (HKPORI), the Press Freedom Index ranks the city's media environment on a zero-to-100 scale -- 100 being a perfect score.

It is based on a poll of over 250 working journalists and around 1,000 members of the public.

More than 90 percent of the surveyed journalists said the city's press freedom was "significantly" impacted by a new security law enacted in March which punishes crimes like espionage and foreign interference.