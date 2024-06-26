High risk of famine persists across Gaza

Says global hunger monitor as Israeli offensive in the Palestinian enclave continues

A high risk of famine persists across the whole of the Gaza Strip as long as Israeli offensive in the Palestinian enclave continues and humanitarian access is restricted, according to an assessment by a global hunger monitor.

More than 495,000 people, or more than one fifth of Gaza's population, are facing the most severe, catastrophic level of food insecurity, an update from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) said, a copy of which was seen by Reuters ahead of its release yesterday.

The IPC said increased deliveries of food and nutrition services to northern Gaza in March and April appeared to have reduced the severity of hunger in the area, where the UN-backed body had previously projected that famine was likely, reports Reuters.

But it also said improvements seen in April could rapidly be reversed.

Over 495,000 Palestinians are facing the most severe, catastrophic level of food insecurity.

"The humanitarian space in the Gaza Strip continues to shrink and the ability to safely deliver assistance to populations is dwindling. The recent trajectory is negative and highly unstable," the IPC update said.

French President Emmanuel Macron and King Abdullah II of Jordan Monday called on Israel to lift all land-based "restrictions" on the delivery of aid to Gaza, the presidency said.

UN agencies have repeatedly warned of severe shortages of vital supplies in Gaza, exacerbated by restrictions on access by land and the closure of the key Rafah crossing with Egypt since Israeli forces seized the Palestinian side in early May.

Over lunch at the Elysee Palace, Macron and Abdullah II reiterated the need for an "immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza" and called for the release of all hostages -- including two French nationals.

The leaders also "expressed their deep concern about the situation in the West Bank and strongly condemned the violence committed by settlers", the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

They agreed to continue to work together on a "lasting and credible solution" to the offensive based on the "two-state solution" and welcomed reforms undertaken by the Palestinian government and called for them to be continued, reports AFP.

Referring to the intensification of tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border, Macron and Abdullah II warned against a "conflagration that would be catastrophic for the region", and reiterated their calls to all parties for "responsibility and restraint".

Meanwhile, the US State Department on Monday said a video of a wounded Palestinian man strapped on a military jeep by Israeli forces was "shocking" and urged a swift investigation to hold those responsible to account.