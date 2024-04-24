Hezbollah launches deepest strike into Israel

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said yesterday it had launched a drone attack against Israeli military bases north of the city of Acre, in its deepest strike into Israeli territory since the Gaza offensive began.

The Israeli military said it had no knowledge of any of its facilities being hit by Hezbollah, but had said earlier yesterday that it intercepted two "aerial targets" off Israel's coast.

Hezbollah said it acted in retaliation for an earlier Israeli attack killing one of its fighters.

The group published what appeared to be a satellite photo, with the location of the strike symbolised by a flash with a red circle around it that sat halfway between Acre and Nahariyya to the north.

Israeli airstrikes killed two Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon, the military said earlier yesterday. Hezbollah later confirmed the death of one of its fighters, Hussein Azkoul, but provided no further details.

A separate Israeli strike overnight Monday to yesterday killed a fighter in Hezbollah's elite unit, Radwan Forces, the military said, though Hezbollah has not confirmed his death.

Since October, Israeli strikes have killed about 270 Hezbollah fighters as well as about 50 civilians.