Hezbollah fires rockets at Israeli base

Lebanese official media said an Israeli strike yesterday wounded three people in the country's east, with Hezbollah saying it launched "dozens of Katyusha rockets" at an Israeli base in retaliation.

"Enemy warplanes launched a strike at around 1:30 am this morning on a factory in Sifri, wounding three civilians and destroying the building," Lebanon's official National News Agency said.

Sifri is in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley in the Baalbek area, a Hezbollah stronghold that Israel has repeatedly struck in recent weeks, located around 80 kilometres from the Israel-Lebanon frontier. The Israeli army said its warplanes "struck a Hezbollah military structure... deep inside Lebanon," referring to the location as "Safri".