World
AFP, Beirut
Tue May 7, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

World

Hezbollah fires rockets at Israeli base

AFP, Beirut
Tue May 7, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 12:00 AM

Lebanese official media said an Israeli strike yesterday wounded three people in the country's east, with Hezbollah saying it launched "dozens of Katyusha rockets" at an Israeli base in retaliation.

"Enemy warplanes launched a strike at around 1:30 am this morning on a factory in Sifri, wounding three civilians and destroying the building," Lebanon's official National News Agency said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sifri is in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley in the Baalbek area, a Hezbollah stronghold that Israel has repeatedly struck in recent weeks, located around 80 kilometres from the Israel-Lebanon frontier. The Israeli army said its warplanes "struck a Hezbollah military structure... deep inside Lebanon," referring to the location as "Safri".

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
গ্রামে এখন লোডশেডিং কমে গেছে: বিদ্যুৎ প্রতিমন্ত্রী
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

গ্রামে এখন লোডশেডিং কমে গেছে: বিদ্যুৎ প্রতিমন্ত্রী

‘উৎপাদনে সর্বোচ্চ রেকর্ড, আবার সর্বোচ্চ চাহিদাও আছে। গত ৫০ বছরের ইতিহাসে সর্বোচ্চ তাপমাত্রা ছিল। সেই তাপমাত্রার জন্য আমরা কেউ প্রস্তুত ছিলাম না।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

পৃথিবীর কোনো দেশে গণতন্ত্র পারফেক্ট না: কাদের

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification