Hezbollah fires ‘rocket barrages’

AFP, Beirut
Wed Aug 21, 2024
Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:06 AM

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said it launched several rocket salvos at Israeli army positions in the annexed Golan Heights yesterday "in response" to Israeli strikes on eastern Lebanon the previous day.

Hezbollah fighters launched "intense rocket barrages" at two Israeli army positions in the occupied Golan Heights "in response to the Israeli enemy's attack on the Bekaa" Valley -- which a source close to Hezbollah said targeted weapons depots in the eastern region.

The Israeli military confirmed that around 55 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanese territory. "Some of the projectiles were intercepted," the military said in a statement.

