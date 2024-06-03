World
AFP, Beirut
Mon Jun 3, 2024 12:00 AM
Hezbollah attacks Israeli bases as clashes intensify

Hezbollah said yesterday its fighters had bombarded two army bases in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights within hours, after deadly Israeli strikes on south Lebanon.

Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, has traded regular cross-border fire with Israel since Israel began offensive in the Gaza Strip on October 7.

The border clashes have intensified, and yesterday Hezbollah "bombarded... the headquarters of the 210th Golan Division in the Nafah barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets", the powerful Iran-backed group said in a statement.

