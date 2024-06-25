Help us resolve Rohingya crisis

PM urges China during meeting with Chinese minister Liu Jianchao

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday sought Chinese support to solve the Rohingya crisis quickly.

"It has already been six years since the influx of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to Bangladesh. Bangladesh is now very much worried about the Rohingya crisis due to the uncertainty in finding solutions," she said.

The premier said this at a meeting with visiting Minister of International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao at her Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban office, reports BSS.

PM's press secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed the reporters afterwards.

Nayeemul quoted Hasina as saying, "It [Rohingya crisis] is very much frustrating and worrying for us." He said the premier told the Chinese minister that "It's a special message [from myself] to convey to the Chinese president [to resolve the Rohingya issue]."

Liu Jianchao said China is committed and working with Myanmar to facilitate repatriation of the Rohingyas from Bangladesh, adds UNB.

"Even the Myanmar government does not have the position to implement any plan [regarding this issue]. The civil war situation has turned into a complex issue due to the conflicting situation [in Myanmar]," he said.

Jianchao also said China realises that Bangladesh is affected due to the Rohingya issue and they highly appreciate that Bangladesh is supporting the Rohingyas on humanitarian grounds.

Regarding Hasina's upcoming visit to China in next month, Jianchao said it will further strengthen the extraordinary friendship between the two countries.

"This visit will further cement our relationship," he was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Jianchao had a meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at a city hotel.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, the minister said the premier is expected to visit Beijing between July 8 and July 11.

"We expect that the prime minister's upcoming visit to Beijing will significantly advance the development cooperation between Bangladesh and China," he told reporters.

"Liu's visit before our prime minister's visit to Beijing is significant... we are also looking forward to her visit," he said.

He said key issues such as trade and security will be prioritised during the PM's visit to China.