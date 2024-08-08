Helicopter crashes in Nepali forest

All 5 on board killed

A helicopter crashed in a forest outside Nepal's capital Kathmandu shortly after takeoff yesterday, killing all five people on board, an official said, the latest of more than a dozen air crashes in the mountainous region since 2000.

The helicopter, operated by Dynasty air crashed into a Himalayan forest in Shivapuri National Park of Nuwakot district, 57 km from the capital, deputy Chief District Officer Krishna Prasad said.

Police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki confirmed all four passengers were Chinese nationals, three men and one woman, while the pilot was a Nepali male.

Local residents saw a fire emanating from forest and alerted authorities, he said.

The helicopter lost contact with air traffic control three minutes after takeoff, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said.