Heavy rains paralyse Mumbai

At least 4 dead

Torrential rain lashed India's financial capital Mumbai, triggering floods and killing at least four people as well as paralysing the city and forcing schools to close yesterday before easing slightly in the afternoon.

Some parts of Mumbai recorded around 275 mm (11 inches) of rain on Wednesday evening, which crippled road traffic and delayed the trains millions of city residents use every day.

Four people died from rain-related incidents, officials said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled a trip to the city of Pune, nearly 200 kms, (124 miles) from Mumbai, after authorities declared a red alert due to the rain.