Heavy rains, landslides hamper rescue efforts

Dozens of people missing

Heavy rain and blocked roads hampered rescue efforts in India's Himalayan state of Uttarakhand yesterday, a day after sudden flooding and landslides killed four people and left dozens missing.

Teams of army and disaster force rescuers struggled to reach Dharali village, a popular tourist spot that serves as a pit-stop before climbing to the Hindu pilgrimage town of Gangotri, in Uttarkashi district, as landslides blocked a major highway and heavy rain continued to pelt the region, local media and authorities said.

"The number of missing persons is unknown, however the relief efforts have continued through the night. We are trying to rescue people and take them to safety," an army colonel said.