Heatwave in Pakistan disrupts education

Half of Pakistan's pupils will be shut out of schools for a week as the nation takes crisis measures to lessen the effect of a series of heatwaves, officials said yesterday.

Some 26 million students will be out of lessons from tomorrow in Punjab, which has ordered schools to close for the summer break one week early because of the soaring temperatures.

The early closure was confirmed by a spokesperson for Punjab's Education Department.

Pakistan's meteorological office has forecast three heatwaves, one already underway and two more set to hit in June.

Temperatures in Punjab are currently six to eight degrees Celsius above normal.