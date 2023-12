Ella Ben Ami, holds a placard showing the photo of her father Ohad who is held hostage by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at her parents' damaged house, in Kibbutz Beeri, in Israel, December 20, 2023. Photo: Reuters

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Sunday that at least 20,424 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since the start of the war with Israel.

The toll included 166 deaths in the past 24 hours, it said, as fighting continued in the war that broke out when Hamas launched its October 7 attack on southern Israel.