For a year, 365 days, Palestinians in Gaza have suffered war crimes, with thousands dead, families shattered, children orphaned and hearts broken forever. PHOTO: AFP

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Wednesday that at least 42,010 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 45 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 97,720 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.