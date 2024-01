A Palestinian child walks amidst rubble in front of a tent bearing the logo of the Emirati Red Crescent and the mention of the UAE aid, at a makeshift camp housing displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on January 28, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Photo: AFP

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Tuesday at least 26,751 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during the war between militants and Israel.

A ministry statement said another 65,636 people have been wounded since October 7 when the war broke out.