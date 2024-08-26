World
Reuters, Washington
Mon Aug 26, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 26, 2024 12:24 AM

US PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Harris raises $540m since launching her campaign

Democrat Kamala Harris has raised $540 million in little more than a month since she began her race for US president, with a surge of donations flowing in during the Democratic National Convention last week, her campaign said yesterday.

A memo released by Harris' campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, said the $540 million raised included $82 million that came in during convention week and is a sign of Democratic enthusiasm for her candidacy. "This is the most ever for any presidential campaign in this time span," she said.

Vice President Harris became a candidate for president on July 21 when President Joe Biden stepped aside under pressure from fellow Democrats concerned about his cognitive ability after he stumbled during a June 27 debate against Republican Donald Trump.

