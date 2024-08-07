Harris picks Walz as her running mate

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate yesterday, choosing a progressive policy champion and a plain speaker from America's heartland to help win over rural, white voters, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Walz, a 60-year-old US Army National Guard veteran and former teacher, was elected to a Republican-leaning district in the US House of Representatives in 2006 and served 12 years before being elected governor of Minnesota in 2018.

As governor, Walz has pushed a progressive agenda that includes free school meals, goals for tackling climate change, tax cuts for the middle class and expanded paid leave for Minnesota workers.

Walz has long advocated for women's reproductive rights but also displayed a conservative bent while representing a rural district in the US House, defending agricultural interests and backing gun rights.

Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, is adding a popular Midwestern politician whose home state votes reliably for Democrats in presidential elections but is close to Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial battlegrounds.

Such states are seen as crucial in deciding the November 5 election, and Walz is widely seen as skilled at connecting with white, rural voters who in recent years have voted broadly for the Republican Donald Trump, Harris' rival for the White House.

Harris chose Walz over Josh Shapiro, the governor of Pennsylvania, who had been seen as essential to delivering his crucial battleground state.