Reuters, Washington
Thu Oct 31, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 12:00 AM

Harris lead over Trump dwindles to a single point

Finds Reuters/ipsos poll
Kamala Harris' lead over Donald Trump dwindled in the final stretch of the US presidential contest, with the Democrat ahead by a single percentage point over the Republican, 44 percent to 43 percent, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Tuesday.

The three-day poll, completed on Sunday, showed the race effectively tied ahead of the November 5 election. The poll had a margin of error of about three percentage points in either direction.

While Harris has led Trump in every Reuters/Ipsos poll of registered voters since she entered the race in July, her lead has steadily shrunk since late September. A prior Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted October 16-21 showed Harris, the current US vice president, with a two-point lead over former President Trump.

The new poll, which surveyed 1,150 US adults nationwide, including 975 registered voters, showed Trump with significant advantages over Harris on several of the issues voters consider most pressing.

