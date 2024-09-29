Harris to fix ‘broken’ immigration system

Kamala Harris pledged Friday she would tighten the border and fix America's broken immigration system on her first visit to the US-Mexico frontier as a presidential candidate.

The US vice president is playing catch-up on immigration, with a majority of Americans saying they trust Republican rival Donald Trump more than her on one of the most important issues for voters ahead of November's election.

In a speech in Douglas, Arizona before a friendly audience, Harris tried to straddle a tough-on-illegal-migration line with a promise to reach across the aisle to fix an immigration system she said was broken.

"The US is a sovereign nation, and I believe we have a duty to set rules at our border and to enforce them, and I take that responsibility very seriously," she said. " ... We must reform our immigration system to ensure that it works in an orderly way."

And she said anyone crossing the border illegally would be barred from seeking asylum in the country. But "hard-working migrants" who come to the US legally should be given a pathway to citizenship, she said.

Recent polls have seen Harris eating into Trump's lead on migration with voters, yet it still remains a weak spot, with record illegal border crossings under her and Biden's watch.

But Harris points to numbers that have plummeted since Biden signed an executive order in June temporarily closing the border to asylum seekers.