Harris draws more support among Black voters

Says analysis of Reuters polling; Trump up slightly among white voters

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is drawing more support from Black voters than President Joe Biden did when he was in the race this year, while Republican Donald Trump's support among white voters has risen somewhat in recent months, according to an analysis of Reuters/Ipsos polling.

The analysis, which examined more than 10,000 responses from seven nationwide Reuters/Ipsos polls conducted since May, points to significant strengths and vulnerabilities for Harris, the US vice president who took over Biden's campaign when the president dropped his re-election bid on July 21.

Harris would be the first Black woman elected president, as well as the first Asian American, if she were to defeat Trump in the November 5 election.

Some 70 percent of Black voters polled in July picked Harris over Trump on a hypothetical ballot, up from 59 percent who backed Biden in May and June polls. Trump's share of the Black vote rose marginally to 12 percent in July from 9 percent in May and June.

Trump, meanwhile, is seeing increased support from white voters. Some 50% picked Trump in July polls, up from 46% in May and June. Harris had the support of 38% of white voters in July, compared to 36% in May and June.

The race remains essentially tied, with Harris and Trump each getting 43% support in an aggregate of last month's polls. Biden and Trump each had 40% in the polls conducted in the previous two months.

The analysis examined poll responses gathered throughout July on a hypothetical Harris-Trump contest and included responses from before Biden, 81, ended his bid. All responses on Harris, however, were gathered after Biden's June 27 debate against Trump, when the president's faltering performance led Democrats to call on him to end his campaign.

White voters make up the biggest racial bloc, accounting for 72% of all voters in the 2020 election, according to the Pew Research Center, though their share of the electorate has dropped sharply in recent decades.