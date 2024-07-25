Harris bashes Trump over ‘fear and hate’

World
Reuters, Milwaukee
Thu Jul 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 25, 2024 12:00 AM

US Vice President Kamala Harris assailed Donald Trump on Tuesday at her first campaign rally since replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate, while a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll showed her taking a marginal lead over her Republican rival.

In a 17-minute speech, Harris aggressively went after Trump's vulnerabilities, comparing her background as a former prosecutor to his record as a convicted felon.

Harris ticked through a list of liberal priorities, saying that if elected she would act to expand abortion access, make it easier for workers to join unions and address gun violence, drawing a sharp contrast with Trump, the Republican nominee for president in the November 5 election.

"Donald Trump wants to take our country backward," she told a cheering crowd of several thousand at West Allis Central High School in a Milwaukee suburb in Wisconsin, a battleground state with a pivotal role in deciding the election outcome.

"Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion and rule of law, or a country of chaos, fear and hate?"

