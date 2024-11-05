Harris banks on women’s votes

In an ad for Kamala Harris, a woman marks her ballot for the Democratic candidate while her husband thinks she's voting for Republican Donald Trump: "What happens in the booth, stays in the booth" a voiceover says.

The 30-second-clip, narrated by actor Julia Roberts, shows the couple arriving at a polling station wearing baseball caps featuring the American flag, a symbol often sported by Trump supporters.

The ad, financed by a religious nonprofit, has elicited fury in the Trump camp, with the former president calling it "stupid" and asking "Can you imagine a wife not telling her husband who she's voting for?"

In the ad, the wife exchanges knowing glances with another female voter, before filling in her choice for Harris.

"You can vote any way you want, and no one will ever know," the voiceover says, before the husband asks "Did you make the right choice?"

"Sure did, honey," the woman replies. On conservative Fox News, a host recently said his wife secretly voting for Harris would be "the same thing as having an affair."