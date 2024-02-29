Harmful waste generation set to jump

Warns UN

Waste produced by the public will surge by 2050, causing hundreds of billions of dollars of damage through biodiversity loss, climate change and deadly pollution, the United Nations Environment Programme (Unep) said in a report yesterday.

The report said unless urgent measures were taken global waste generation would soar, driven largely by fast-growing economies, including in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa where many countries are already struggling to manage current production levels.

Unep projected the cost at USD640 billion annually by the middle of the century, representing a more than 75 percent increase compared to 2020, when the world produced an estimated 2.1 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste, which excludes industrial waste.

Of the total, USD443 billion would be externalities, including biodiversity loss, climate-altering gases produced by the breakdown of organic waste and pollution that contributes to between 400,000 and one million deaths per year, the report said.

The report, released during this week's UN Environment Assembly in Kenya, warned humanity has "moved backwards" over the past decade, "generating more waste, more pollution and more greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions."

Waste prevention measures and improved waste management could reduce those costs.