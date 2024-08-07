Haniyeh’s killing aims to prolong Gaza offensive

Says Palestinian President Abbas before Moscow visit

The killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was intended to prolong the Gaza conflict, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Russia's state news agency, adding that he will discuss the regional crisis with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

RIA, citing a diplomatic source, said Abbas will come on a long-expected visit to Moscow on August 12-14.

Haniyeh, the political leader of Palestinian group Hamas, was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week in an attack that drew threats of revenge on Israel and fuelled concern that the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war.

In an interview published by state news agency RIA yesterday, Abbas said he considers Haniyeh's assassination "a cowardly act and a dangerous development in Israeli politics".

"There is no doubt the purpose of Mr Haniyeh's assassination is to prolong the war and expand its scope," he said. "It will have a negative impact on the ongoing negotiations to end the aggression and withdraw Israeli troops from Gaza."

The interview was published in Russian. Haniyeh was the face of Hamas' international diplomacy since the offensive started on October 7, 2023, and had been taking part in internationally brokered efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

Iran, which backs Hamas, has blamed Israel for the killing and said it will "punish" it. Israeli officials have not claimed responsibility.

Abbas also told RIA that the Gaza Strip must be transferred to the control of the legitimate Palestinian authorities.

"We strongly oppose Israeli plans that provide for some temporary solutions," he said.

Russia, which has forged close ties both with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Arab leaders including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has condemned Haniyeh's killing and called on all parties to refrain from further destabilisation of Middle East.