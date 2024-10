Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs on October 5, 2024. Photo: AFP

Palestinian militant group Hamas said an Israeli strike killed one of its commanders and his family in a refugee camp in north Lebanon today, the first time the area had been hit in the current flare-up.

"Commander" Saeed Attallah Ali, his wife and two daughters were killed in "Zionist bombardment of his house in the Beddawi camp" near the northern city of Tripoli, it said.