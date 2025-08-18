Hamas rejects Israel’s plan

Palestinian group Hamas said yesterday that Israel's plan to relocate residents from Gaza City constitutes a "new wave of genocide and displacement" for hundreds of thousands of residents in the area.

The group said the planned deployment of tents and other shelter equipment by Israel into southern Gaza was a "blatant deception".

The Israeli military has said it is preparing to provide tents and other equipment that started yesterday ahead of its plan to relocate residents from combat zones to the south of the enclave "to ensure their safety".

Hamas said in a statement that the deployment of tents under the guise of humanitarian purposes is a blatant deception intended to "cover up a brutal crime that the occupation forces prepare to execute", reports Reuters.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces bombed al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City yesterday, killing at least seven people.

According to Gaza medical sources, at least 21 people were killed in Israeli attacks across the coastal enclave since the early hours of yesterday morning. Seven of them were killed in an Israeli airstrike on al-Ahli Hospital.

At least 13 Palestinians seeking aid were killed by Israeli forces near the Morag axis and at aid distribution centres. The total number of aid seekers killed since May 27, when Israel introduced a new aid distribution mechanism through the US-based GHF, has reached at least 1,924, with more than 14,288 injured, according to Gaza's health ministry.

11 more people have died of Israel-induced starvation in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 251, it said. The victims include 108 children.

In the occupied West Bank, the Wafa news agency reported that Israeli forces have arrested three Palestinians in a raid on the city of Bethlehem.

A group of UN staff members has launched a new campaign in support of Palestinians facing atrocities in Gaza, with the former UN assistant secretary-general for human rights, Andrew Gilmour, as their chair, Al Jazeera reports.