Gunmen kill 7 customs officials in two attacks

Unknown gunmen killed two customs officers in western Pakistan, officials said yesterday, following the killing of five other customs officials in the area in recent days.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks since Thursday, which police said they were investigating. Security in areas of Pakistan bordering Afghanistan has deteriorated in recent years.

Attacks, some claimed by the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) Islamist militant group, have risen, mostly targeting police and security officials.

