World
Reuters, Quito
Thu Jan 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 12:42 AM

Gunmen in Ecuador storm TV studio on-air

Reuters, Quito
Thu Jan 11, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 12:42 AM

Gunmen with explosives stormed a TV station on-air in Ecuador on Tuesday during a wave of violence around the nation that prompted President Daniel Noboa to name 22 gangs as terrorist organizations to be hunted by the military.

Police rescued the TV staff and arrested 13 men who burst into TC's studio during a live broadcast with long-range guns, grenades and dynamites, according to witnesses in the coastal city of Guayaquil.

Elsewhere in Ecuador, at least seven police officers were kidnapped and there were several explosions.

"Thank God, we are alive, because it was an extremely violent attack," said Jorge Rendon, deputy director of the news program that was interrupted.

push notification